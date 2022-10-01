Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of PRPO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 36,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

