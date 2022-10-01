Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $101.60. 18,072,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,260. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

