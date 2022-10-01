Propy Price Tops $0.61 (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Propy has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Propy Coin Profile

Propy launched on July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

