Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 35,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 997,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Proterra Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Proterra by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Proterra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Proterra by 44.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

