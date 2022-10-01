Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $162.20

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 170.97 ($2.07), with a volume of 1586770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.70 ($2.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.81. The stock has a market cap of £423.14 million and a P/E ratio of 387.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

