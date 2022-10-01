Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $162.20

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 170.97 ($2.07), with a volume of 1586770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.70 ($2.18).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).
Provident Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.81. The stock has a market cap of £423.14 million and a P/E ratio of 387.67.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($41,959.88).
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
See Also
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.