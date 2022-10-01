PRS REIT’s (PRSR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

PRS REIT Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.90. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81.60 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £511.08 million and a P/E ratio of 775.42.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

PRS REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.