Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMD remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. Psychemedics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Psychemedics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psychemedics

About Psychemedics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Psychemedics worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

