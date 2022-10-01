Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Psychemedics Stock Performance
NASDAQ PMD remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. Psychemedics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.56.
Psychemedics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psychemedics
About Psychemedics
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Psychemedics (PMD)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.