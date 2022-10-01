PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue $0.81 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8143 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 0.5 %
PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
