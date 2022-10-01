Public Mint (MINT) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

