PUBLISH 1-Day Volume Tops $133,783.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NEWS is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

