Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in September

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 1,358,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 198,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,452. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

