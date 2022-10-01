Pyram Token Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (PYRAM)

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Pyram Token has a market cap of $126,226.00 and $65,477.00 worth of Pyram Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pyram Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Pyram Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004617 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.78 or 0.01616277 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035240 BTC.

About Pyram Token

Pyram Token is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2021. Pyram Token’s total supply is 26,257,093 coins. The Reddit community for Pyram Token is https://reddit.com/r/arenaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pyram Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pyram Token’s official website is www.arenaswap.com.

Pyram Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$Pyramid token is related to the gambling game Pyramid. It will be used as money to play and as money to earn. ArenaSwap project aims to be a reference for the gaming into DeFi.Pyramid game is a gambling game with NFT content in the theme of fighting.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyram Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyram Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyram Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

