QASH Market Capitalization Reaches $9.41 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.05 or 0.99984561 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082892 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.