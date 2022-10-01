QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 9%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.40. 68,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,665,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,563.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,563.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,236,540 shares of company stock valued at $14,872,393. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

