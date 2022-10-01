Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Shares Down 20.8%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was down 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QUILF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Quilter Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

