Radicle 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.05 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $200.08 million and $3.05 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00010359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003365 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010881 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,439,182 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
