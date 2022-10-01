RamenSwap Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $15,633.16 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap Coin Trading

