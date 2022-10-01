Rapids (RPD) Price Up 34.9% This Week

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rapids has a total market cap of $50,147.16 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

