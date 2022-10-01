Rapids Trading 34.9% Higher This Week (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rapids has a market capitalization of $50,071.94 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

