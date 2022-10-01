Raymond James Lowers Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$31.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of DYNDF stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
