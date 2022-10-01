RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 699,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

