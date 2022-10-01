Real Brokerage’s (REAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a C$3.75 target price on the stock.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
REAX opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23.
About Real Brokerage
Featured Stories
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.