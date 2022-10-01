Real Brokerage’s (REAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

About Real Brokerage

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.