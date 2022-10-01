Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $487.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00006226 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00299744 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
