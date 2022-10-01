Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHGW) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Recharge Acquisition Price Performance

RCHGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,061. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

