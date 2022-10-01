Rede Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,422 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 89,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 200,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

