Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

