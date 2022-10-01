Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $19.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

