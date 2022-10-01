Refinable (FINE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $523,558.00

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069690 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10653982 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com.

Buying and Selling Refinable

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

