Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.04

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 7162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

