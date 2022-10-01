Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $688.87. 800,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,986. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $637.14 and a 200 day moving average of $643.73.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.