Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 847,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,180 shares of company stock worth $2,602,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.