Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renault Price Performance

RNLSY stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

