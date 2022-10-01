Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

