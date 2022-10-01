Retirement Solution Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

