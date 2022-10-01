Retirement Solution Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

