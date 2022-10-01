Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 22,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,628. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

