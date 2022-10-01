REVV Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and approximately $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

