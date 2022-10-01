Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.74

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.74 and traded as low as C$44.01. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$44.01, with a volume of 2,065 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The stock has a market cap of C$505.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2,212.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.71.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 6,600.00%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

