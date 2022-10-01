RigoBlock (GRG) Price Hits $0.25

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $439,766.79 and approximately $24.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About RigoBlock
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,742,499 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com.
