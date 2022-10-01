Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,202. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 446,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 329,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

