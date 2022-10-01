Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.
NYSE:RAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,202. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.
