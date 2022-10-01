Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 78.72% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid Trading Down 2.2 %

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 71.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 446,842 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 147,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.