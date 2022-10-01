Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $450.23 million and $1.78 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $24.00 or 0.00124489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.72 or 0.99950090 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083059 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.