Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James L. Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.