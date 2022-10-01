ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ROHM Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694. ROHM has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96.
About ROHM
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROHM (ROHCY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.