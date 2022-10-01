ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694. ROHM has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

