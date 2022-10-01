Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Roku by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roku by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 1.70. Roku has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

