Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $41,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $359.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.22 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.