Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 51 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in KLA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.63. 1,641,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,033. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.09 and a 200 day moving average of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

