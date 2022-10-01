Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 1,623 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,447. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

