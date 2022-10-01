Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $223,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. 48,895,724 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

