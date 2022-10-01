Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $44.06. 356,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -151.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

